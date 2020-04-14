Deliveroo SG GM exits, growth and marketing director takes on interim role

Deliveroo Singapore’s general manager Siddharth Shanker (pictured) has stepped down after three years with the food delivery company. Confirming the news to Marketing, a Deliveroo spokesperson said Sarah Tan, director of growth and marketing, will now serve as interim GM.

According to Deliveroo, in the three years since taking over the company in Singapore, Shanker has helped scale the business and build it into one of the most well-loved brands locally. “Everyone at Deliveroo is extremely grateful for his hard work and wishes him well for the future as he moves on to pursue new opportunities,” the spokesperson added.

During his time with Deliveroo, the company has since unveiled a physical dining concept called "Deliveroo Food Market". The Deliveroo Food Market was designed to include restaurants and dine-in spaces in its premises. Shanker said to Marketing then that the company was looking to "champion" local favourites by taking them to new areas for customers to have more choices.

In addition, Deliveroo has also partnered with Gong Cha and KFC for new promotions and outdoor activations. With bubble-tea chain Gong Cha, both parties gave away free milk tea to Singaporeans on National Bubble Tea Day last year. Meanwhile in February this year, Deliveroo and KFC launched a Valentine's Day campaign with a limited edition KFC bucket ring. Through the campaign, Deliveroo aimed for increased brand love and top-of-mind-awareness for its brand, while heightening awareness of KFC’s offerings on Deliveroo.

At Deliveroo, Shanker led a team of more than 100 employees, 6000 riders and 5000 restaurant partners, according to his LinkedIn. Before joining the food delivery company, he was with Uber India as the senior general manager. He was one of the few employees when the company launched in India, and was involved in establishing operations in Hyderabad and Kolkata. At Uber, he was responsible for all aspects of the business team management and hiring, operations, pricing, marketing, policy, communications and product.

Prior to that, he was with investment bank Barclays Capital as the sales lead on hedge funds. He was with the company for five years. Marketing has reached out to Shanker on his next move.

