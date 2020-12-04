DBS Bank reclaims the Best in Show title at Mob-Ex Awards 2020

The eighth annual Mob-Ex Awards, the region's premier programme for mobile-marketing excellence, saw the crowning of a new champion – DBS Bank. Having won top spot in 2018 but failing to retain their title in 2019, the bank was back with a vengeance, impressing the awards jury and taking home five golds, two silvers and two bronze trophies.

The bank's app - DBS Lifestyle App - earned three gold and two silver, for categories including "Best Result-Driven Mobile Campaign" and "Best User Experience." DBS Bank also won for the campaigns ' DBS PayLah! - Palm Vein Technology-Enabled Payments and QR Gift' and ' POSB Everyday Card – Personalised Spend Campaign'.

StarHub was this year's runner-up with one gold, four silver and two bronze. The telco impressed the awards jury with campaigns for its Rewards plan as well as its SIM-only Data Plan service giga! Other brands that performed well at Mob-Ex Awards 2020 included UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency, PT. Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur TBK, Boost and ELCA (Thailand) Ltd., among others.

Check out the full list of winners across 30 categories here.

On the agency-front, ADA had a dominating performance, winning six golds, four silver and six bronze awards for clients including Boost, UNCHR - The UN Refugee Agency and ELCA (Thailand). Other strong agency showings including RED² Digital, i-dac Indonesia / DAX, and BORN Group.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Mob-Ex Awards was overseen by an impressive panel of 35 judges from brands across the region. Judges at this year’s Mob-Ee awards said they were looking for entries that displayed great experiences for customers and put them front and centre.

“The end result of any innovative products or services must be to deliver what the customer wants in the best experience possible. Any bells and whistles must be a means to the end and not the end itself,” said Judge Andrew Tan, assistant director of FairPrice Group. Adding on to the conversation Kelvin Hong, director of marketing and communications for A&W Restaurants, based out of Jakarta said he was looking at originality of ideas and creativity in execution.

Congratulations to all winners and finalists, and see you again in 2021!

Read also:

TBWA\ Singapore wins big with third consecutive overall Agency of the Year

Biggest winners of Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2020

Marketing Events Awards sees new champion crowned in 2020