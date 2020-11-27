Biggest winners of Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2020

Singtel has dethroned former holders DBS Bank at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's eighth annual Loyalty & Engagement Awards, beating out stiff competition to seal the title of "L&E 2020 Brand of the Year". The telecoms giant took home four Golds, three Silvers and four Bronze on their way to the title. Campaigns such as Singtel Stepup, GOMO Pass, and ReadyRoam Instant Relief Campaign were received very highly by the awards' jury. took home three gold, two silver and four bronze trophies across all categories.

Held as a virtual announcement, the 2020 awards saw finalists tuning in from around Southeast Asia, to see who fared best in the 35 enterable categories up for grab, plus the 4 Best in Show categories.

Last year's L&E champions DBS Bank took home the runner-up title this time around. While they did not retain the top spot, they still impressed the judges with their work on the DBS Lifestyle App and the DBS Travel Mode and "Prosper More, Waste Less" campaigns. StarHub, UOB, and retail chain BWS tied for the third most points, with energy titan Shell International Petroleum not far behind. In total, 46 unique brands won at least one trophy across all categories.

In addition to Overall L&E Brand, three other overall titles were awarded on the night to recognise the agencies across three main areas; relationship marketing, loyalty marketing and engagement marketing. GERMS unseated last year's winner Meet Isaac for "Loyalty Agency of the Year." Edenred is this year's "Relationship Marketing Agency of the Year" while the "Engagement Agency of the Year" title went to M&C Saatchi, Woolworths@DAN, WX.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE was delighted to recognise and reward brands and agencies from across Southeast Asia, South Asia and ANZ regions that are pushing the boundaries in consumer-centric marketing and loyalty activities to help grow and retain their biggest advocates – their customers. The awards were judged by an independent panel of senior industry experts who spent two weeks reviewing the awards' submissions. A number of clear winners emerged but the judges were delighted to see efforts from a variety of fields developing loyalty and engagement campaigns to promote, facilitate and enable sustainable client-brand relationships.

The Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2020 was sponsored by Collinson and Edenred. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE congratulates all finalists and winners at this year’s exciting awards announcement for being at the cutting-edge of customer loyalty and engagement and being the finest in the region.

Check out the full list of winners here