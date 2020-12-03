Marketing Events Awards sees new champion crowned in 2020

Manulife was crowned Overall Event Marketer of the Year at the 9th annual Marketing Events Awards. Working its way to the top - and dethroning four-time champions DBS Bank in the process - Manulife earned six gold and one bronze trophy. The financial services provider was recognised for its highly successful 'Museum of Claims' campaign, along with their 'Power Up' campaign along with their event 'Manulife Agency Virtual Awards Night 2020.'

Meanwhile, DBS Bank still managed to impress the awards jury, coming in as runner-ups with two gold, three silver and three bronze. This was for the team's work on several events and campaigns including 'POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2019', 'DBS Data Day', 'DBS Asian Insights Conference', and 'River Hongbao 2020'.

Other notable winners included William Grant & Sons, HSBC, Bandwagon and National Arts Council, Beam Suntory, EnableAsia, Lancôme, and New Balance.

In its ninth year, the awards was announced virtually, featuring nearly 300 entries from brands all across the region. The awards emphasised the hard work and sacrifice the events industry had made due to the impact of COVID-19, urging them to stay strong and continue to innovate and transform themselves.

As well as recognising the success of marketing brands, the Marketing Events Awards also celebrates the outstanding work of the agencies that clients have partnered with.

This year saw Mercury Marketing & Communications take home the coveted ‘Event Agency of the Year’ title having earned three golds and two silver trophies.

This was for their work on behalf of clients Lancôme and Clarins, as well as Gold for the Best Team (Agency) category.

Other agencies that performed well at the awards included AKA Asia, Sunshine Nation, The Co-organization, IDOTYOU, Pico Art International, Division Communications and Blackvine.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE would like to extend a huge thank you to our judges for giving up their valuable time to thoroughly review and score every single entry. Congratulations to all of our finalists and outstanding winners during such a challenging year – we look forward to seeing what you’ve got in 2021!

