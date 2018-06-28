Crossbridge Capital Asia appoints new head of marketing

Investment advisory firm, Crossbridge Capital Asia (Crossbridge), appointed Hanna Tantoco for the position of head of marketing. Tantoco will be joining Crossbridge’s executive leadership team and will oversee the full-spectrum of the marketing function across Asia Pacific.

Prior to her appointment, Tantoco served as the marketing lead in the banking and wealth management sector. She was most recently the marketing business partner for Asia Pacific at an insurance company, Aetna International, where she spearheaded various high-impact marketing projects and strategies across the region. Before Aetna, she was involved in leading marketing initiatives in various banks such as Standard Chartered Bank in the Philippines and in Singapore and OCBC Bank.

Founded in 2008, Crossbridge is a global investment platform with integrated suite of services, including Singapore’s first and largest robo-advisor CONNECT by Crossbridge. It is an intuitive digital platform offering tailored investment strategies to accredited investors in Singapore. Launched in 2016, CONNECT has over US$200 million in assets under management.

According to Charlie O’Flaherty, partner and head of digital strategy and distribution at Crossbridge Capital, Tantoco would make a “great addition to the Crossbridge team” with her expertise in the industry.

“Crossbridge has established itself as the leading wealth management firm providing an omni-channel wealth management experience for clients looking for the best in service, expertise and performance. I look forward to joining this dynamic team and helping Crossbridge deliver new marketing strategies that further enhance its reputation as the wealth manager of choice,” Tantoco said.