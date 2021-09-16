Changi Airport Group hunts for partners to manage social media and social listening

Changi Airport Group (CAG) is on the hunt for agencies to manage social media and social listening respectively. The social media agency appointment is for a year from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022. The selected agency will cover strategic counsel and content strategy development and execution for Changi Airport's commercial accounts, with a focus on its @iShopChangi Facebook and Instagram channels. CAG's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it is looking for an experienced social media agency that deeply understands both the social media space and eCommerce landscape to content create for the iShopChangi social media accounts. This tender closes on 22 September at 5pm.

The organisation previously worked with GOODSTUPH for social duties and MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands the agency is not pitching for the account. GOODSTUPH was appointed in 2016 and 2018 to manage social media marketing covering Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. CAG has been active on social media since 2009 and currently has more than 4.8 million followers on Facebook and around 360,000 on Instagram, according to CAG's spokesperson. The iShopChangi Facebook and Instagram channels were then launched late last year to focus more on its online retail business.

Meanwhile, CAG is also on the hunt for social media solutions for listening, engagement, publishing and reporting to support its social media programmes. The contract will start in January 2022 and last for a period of three years; the tender closes today.

CAG is currently working with Ogilvy Singapore and Havas Media Singapore for creative and media duties respectively. Ogilvy was appointed in 2018 and was tasked with handling strategic planning and creative services for CAG, including the implementation of brand and digital marketing campaigns, innovative promotional platforms and re-design of airport websites and digital assets. Meanwhile, Havas Media was appointed in 2019 for two years and was tasked with handling CAG’s traditional media planning and buying, as well as support the brand’s digital media strategy. At the same time, it handed digital creative duties to Tribal Worldwide Singapore in 2018 and since then, the agency has developed dedicated marketing campaign for iShopChangi.com.

Separately, Changi Airport saw its eight-year reign as the world's best airport come to an end last month when it slipped to third place in this year's Skytrax rankings. Nonetheless, Changi Airport was ranked the World’s Best Airport Staff, Best Airport 10 to 15 million passengers, as well as Best Airport Staff in Asia.

