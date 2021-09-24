CAAS and Energy Market Authority name digital and social partner

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA) have appointed Hashtag Interactive to manage digital and social duties. The appointment for CAAS is for a year with the option to extend for another. Hashtag beat out incumbent one9ninety, which was one of the 13 agencies competing for the account. The pitch was first called in July this year.

The new contract begins this month and requires the agency to come up with a social media strategy and execution for CAAS’ social media pages on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. Hashtag Interactive will also create and maintain an Instagram account for CAAS. Also included in the contract are content development - from ideation to execution - content curation, as well as community management and engagement.

This is not the first dance between CAAS and Hashtag Interactive, having worked together twice before on the aviation authority’s social media pages and overall digital presence. Hashtag first won the account in 2016, and later in 2018. For both appointments, it also worked on the social pages of CAAS’ biennial Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit, which brings together high-level industry players in the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, EMA selected Hashtag out of nine agencies in the shortlist round to manage its new project. The appointment is for two years with the option to renew for another and the pitch was called in April this year. A total of 14 agencies submitted proposals to EMA.

The appointment covers five main areas - a social media strategy and plan to grow EMA’s online presence, raise awareness and engagement levels on its initiatives; a content strategy that includes monthly editorial calendars for EMA’s social media platforms; a media buy plan across all platforms, emphasising Facebook and Instagram; monthly reporting; and engagement activities.

Hashtag is a digital marketing agency with offices in Singapore and Manila. The agency recently had its duties for Danone Singapore expanded to cover its full specialised nutrition portfolio which includes brands such as Dumex Mamil Gold, Dumex Dugro, Aptamil and Nutricia Souvenaid and Fortisip. The agency will manage digital, social media planning and media buying responsibilities for all the brands in the specialised portfolio.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.

Photo courtesy: 123RF