Danone SG expands Hashtag Interactive's media remit for specialised nutrition portfolio

Danone Singapore has expanded Hashtag Interactive's media remit across its full specialised nutrition portfolio which includes brands such as Dumex Mamil Gold, Dumex Dugro, Aptamil and Nutricia Souvenaid and Fortisip. The agency will manage digital, social media planning and media buying responsibilities for all the brands in the specialised portfolio. The appointment comes after a pitch earlier in May this year and will last for one year, with the option to extend for another year.

Hashtag Interactive's spokesperson said it aims to engage Danone's customers more and give them the right content and products. To this end, The agency will provide Danone with a strong digital focus, using an insight and data-driven approach to shift perceptions as well as to target campaigns effectively and reach the right audience. A reason why Hashtag Interactive was chosen could be because it has a deep understanding of the industry and the audience, that has been built over the years of working with the brand, said the spokesperson.

Both parties have been working together since 2013 on ad-hoc social media campaigns. It was appointed as Aptamil's digital agency when it first launched in Singapore in 2016, and worked with Danone Nutricia to support its Souvenaid product for social media content and search engine marketing in 2018. The expansion of duties sees Hashtag Interactive continuing to champion Danone's mission to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking choices for everyone.

Danone Singapore's head of digital, Jerry Lim, said it took a chance with Hashtag Interactive when it was a young agency and it is very glad it worked out. "Our partnership since 2013 has been fruitful and has given Danone a foothold in a very competitive online marketplace, all because of Hashtag Interactive's sound strategy. We hope this partnership extends our reach to people who may benefit from our products," she added.

Meanwhile, Mina Sunico-Chin, Hashtag Interactive's managing partner, said the agency has always been thankful that the brand took a chance with it. "I hope we reciprocated Danone's loyalty and trust by being more innovative and open to exciting ideas that would push the brand's equity to more people. Danone's mission is close to my heart, as a parent with young children, and we are very excited to push their direction forward," she added.

The extended remit follows a slew of accounts that the agency onboarded this year, including Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Heartbeat@Bedok, IPI Singapore, and Move Happy SG. Move Happy SG is an initiative by the Land Transport Authority to get Singaporeans walking, running and cycling.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.