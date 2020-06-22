Brands in Asia get creative with Father's Day 2020 celebrations

Brands around the world have stepped forward with heart-warming tributes to all the fathers and the important roles they play in the lives of their children. Father's Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June, providing families with a joyous opportunity to show appreciation to their dads, either with personalised gifts or quality time together.

According to National Retail Federation's Annual 2020 Father's Day Spending Survey, 75% of consumers plan to celebrate Fathers' Day, with an average expected spending of US$180 for men, and US$118 for women. Taking on the personalities of fathers in the advertisements, here's a list of some popular brands which added the cherry on top to Father's Day celebrations this Sunday.

Prudential Singapore

Prudential came up with its own set of dad jokes to give back some love and laughter to the dads, revolving around the daily lives of families and encompassing the local language for audience connection.

Take a look at some of the jokes:

KFC Singapore

KFC pampered fathers with a feast "fit for a king", providing a limited edition Father's Day card with every purchase of its Mozzarella Zinger Double Down Family Feast. The unique tongue-in cheek cards were available in 10 designs that were sure to get the heroes in the family laughing while having a great meal.

Durex Malaysia

Durex released its dose of Sunday laughter with a short video and a tagline, "It’s always a happy day when 'daddy' is around. Count on us to keep you safe always."

Circles.Life

Singapore-based telco company celebrated Father's Day with touching stories from its customers, getting them to share about their journeys together with their dads through a fun post.

Dove Men+Care

Dove reminded everyone about the contributions done by dads over the world, be it through teaching, innovating, holding down the home front or the frontlines through its minute-long video. In addition to this, Dove is also supporting families with essential donations and at-home parenting resources with the Father's Day ad campaign.

Seen any other interesting campaigns? Share with us at on our Instagram page!

Related articles:

KFC SG borrows fans' voices for Fathers' Day greeting cards messages

How brands got creative on social for Father's Day 2019

SM Supermalls and Tribal Worldwide celebrate Father's Day with a twist with “Daddy’s Girl”

