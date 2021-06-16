BMW Asia names Daren Ching marketing director as Brenda Pek takes on new role

BMW Group Asia has appointed Daren Ching as the director of marketing, BMW Asia, with effect from 1 August 2021. Ching (pictured) will be replacing Brenda Pek who has been leading the brand's marketing in Asia for three years. Pek now helms the role of director of sales. Meanwhile, Ching’s successor in Indonesia will be announced in due course.

Prior to his new appointment, he served as the head of marketing for BMW Group Indonesia, based in Jakarta. Ching has been in the automotive industry since 1999 and began his career with BMW Malaysia in 2005 as a product manager. After five years, he joined BMW Asia in Singapore and held the position of regional product manager for three years, and then regional sales manager for six years, before relocating to Indonesia for his current role. BMW Group Asia comprises 14 markets, including; Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Bangladesh, Guam, New Caledonia, Nepal, Tahiti, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to BMW for comment.

“We are excited to welcome Ching back to Singapore into this exciting role,” said Christopher Wehner, managing director, BMW Group Asia. Wehner added that Ching’s experience with BMW across multiple markets in the region, combined with his extensive professional network and his passion for digitalisation, makes him the perfect fit to lead its marketing team during this exciting period.

Meanwhile, Pek has been with BMW Group Asia since 2007. She joined the BMW team in 2016 as network development manager from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. At Rolls-Royce, she last helmed the role of head of marketing, Asia Pacific, her LinkedIn added.

Wehner also thanked Pek for her contributions to the success of BMW Asia over the past three years and looks forward to working with Pek in her new role.

