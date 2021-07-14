BMW Asia calls for regional creative pitch

BMW Asia has called for a regional creative pitch covering select markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South Africa. The scope will cover creative, digital and social media responsibilities for both BMW and MINI brands. BMW Asia's spokesperson confirmed to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that this is a closed-door pitch and there will be a shortlisting process. Incumbents Tribal Worldwide Singapore and TMRW were invited to defend the account.

According to the spokesperson, the new agency will start work on 1 April 2022 and there is a possibility of having more than one agency. Observatory International is managing the pitch process.

Tribal and TMRW were appointed in 2019, winning the account from Leo Burnett. In the new arrangement, both agencies supported BMW Asia and local dealer Performance Motors in creative campaign development in Singapore. That marked the first time BMW Asia concurrently appointed two creative agencies for the same remit. Former marketing director and current sales director, Brenda Pek, said previously TMRW and Tribal brought to the table “a winning mix of expertise and creative brilliance”, that made them the "right fit” for BMW.

Just last month, Pek took on the new role of director of sales while Daren Ching was named director of marketing for BMW Asia, effective 1 August. He joins from BMW Group Indonesia where he was head of marketing based in Jakarta. Pek has been with BMW Group Asia since 2007. She joined the BMW team in 2016 as network development manager from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. At Rolls-Royce, she last helmed the role of head of marketing, Asia Pacific, according to her LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Ching began his career with BMW Malaysia in 2005 as a product manager. Five years later, he joined BMW Asia in Singapore and helmed the role of regional product manager for three years, and then regional sales manager for six years. He later relocated to Jakarta. BMW Group Asia comprises 14 markets, including; Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Bangladesh, Guam, New Caledonia, Nepal, Tahiti, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Photo courtesy: BMW's Facebook

Related articles:

BMW Asia names Daren Ching marketing director as Brenda Pek takes on new role

BMW SG finds itself in unfortunate ad placement woe this CNY weekend

BMW MY starts ignition on AR experience for consumers to explore new car

BMW SG tag teams F45 gym for workouts modeled after cars

BMW Thailand creates COVID-19 sticker pack to support local foundations