Audi Singapore rides off with RICE for PR duties

Audi Singapore has appointed RICE to handle PR duties for three years following a pitch. RICE's remit covers strategy and planning, media relations and activations, as well as content development. A big focus for RICE is to support the German automotive brand growth in the premium segment and realising its vision to bring premium electric mobility to Singapore.

Audi Singapore's head of marketing, Rudi Venter, said: "We are experiencing one of the most exciting times in automotive history. At Audi, we want to play an instrumental role in shaping the transformation as we head into a new age of mobility." He explained that during the pitch process, RICE showcased a clear alignment with the brand on this vision, as well as its strategic and creative thought process and ideas.

RICE's managing partner, James Brasher, said the team is really looking forward to building brand love for a brand that they already love. "Not just through the Audi cars, but also through driving experiences, and participating in conversations in the wider mobility space," he added. Audi recently launched the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, its first high-performance electric sports cars which are now available for pre-order in Singapore.

Separately, the automotive brand named BBDO Singapore its creative agency earlier this year to handle ATL and social media communication for three years. A two-round pitch was called in March this year and the agency has been tasked to support the brand’s future plans while at the same time drive increased love and desirability of the Audi brand in Singapore across all its marketing channels. Publicis Singapore was the incumbent.

