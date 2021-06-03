Audi Singapore speeds off with new creative partner

Audi Singapore has appointed BBDO Singapore to handle creative duties for ATL and social media communication for three years, officially starting on 1 July. This follows a two-round pitch called in March this year and the agency has been tasked to support the brand’s future plans while at the same time drive increased love and desirability of the Audi brand in Singapore across all its marketing channels. Events and experiential activities are not part of the contract.

According to Audi, BBDO was selected for aligning local work to the global strategy whilst remaining relevant to the local audience. The incumbent on the account is Publicis Singapore, which has been working with the brand since 2013. It was invited to defend the account earlier this year.

“We look forward to our new partnership with BBDO Singapore. Along with BBDO we are convinced we have what it takes to accelerate our positive brand momentum in Singapore," head of marketing Audi Singapore, Rudi Venter said.

BBDO Singapore’s general manager, Monica Hynds, said that the BBDO team could not express how excited it was to be chosen by Audi. "We look forward to embarking on this journey with Audi for the next few years,” Hynds added.

Separately in China, the automotive brand named PHD its media agency last month and the 20-month appointment covers planning and buying for Audi. Globally, Audi launched a campaign last year to redefine “Vorsprung” while putting people with their values and needs at the heart of the refined brand strategy.

The core themes of the campaign were sustainability, digitalisation and design and the brand highlights its transformation towards sustainable and digital premium mobility. The campaign, which contains the slogan "Future is an Attitude", also displayed its re-worked corporate identity will be globally visible for the first time. In the framework of the new brand campaign, the re-worked Audi corporate is guided by the “brand’s progressive premium image” and the reduced, clear style will be evident in a new visual language.

