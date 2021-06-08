Atome forms all-feline music band Atome Kittens to front shoppertainment campaign

Buy now pay later brand, Atome, has formed a new music group named the Atome Kittens as part of its latest shoppertainment campaign. The catch is, the Atome Kittens is not just any other girl group but instead comprises a litter of kittens. Formed through the wordplay on the famous British 90s girl group, Atomic Kittens, Atome Kittens include Zesty Kitty, Savvy Kitty, and Sassy Kitty. Alongside the group's debut is a new single titled "Let's Get It, Get It" that aims to drum up hype for the Atome Get It Week which will run from 11 to 20 June in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong. To amplify the song, Atome is also running a TikTok challenge to encourage consumers to dance along to the tune with their pets.

Atome's VP of marketing, Vangie Hu, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that by now, shoppers have come to expect the usual campaign elements: a standard jingle accompanied by a dance, a famous face or celebrity, all towards promoting sales on a single day almost every calendar month. The company wanted to turn this standard formula on its head, through the inclusion of real kittens, a music video, and a sale week with combined shopping and entertainment. Apart from the obvious call to shop, Hu added that the single's title "Let's Get It, Get It" is also Gen Z and Millennial speak for "Let's get it" and its tongue-in-cheek playful twist on tried-and-tested campaigns.

At the same time, Atome is also hosting a live stream talk show and introducing an AR filter game on Instagram. Titled "The Not So Late Night Show with Atome Kittens", the live talk show features Sassy Kitty and TikTokers in each market, showcasing banter, makeup tutorials and fashion hauls. Zesty Kitty, on the other hand, is featured in the “Get It To Win” AR filter game on Instagram. Viewers can also expect to see OOH ads, #AtomeKittens giphy and chat app stickers as well as other social media activations with over 600 KOLs.

Atome also ran a 30-second spot on LinkedIn to showcase its deals with brands including Sephora, Zara Pandora, Zalora, Osim, and Aldo, among others. The company's in-house team led the production and execution of the campaign which was conceptualised by VaynerMedia Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, the MV and live talk show was carried out by production studio Little Red Ants. Due to recent COVID-19 measures, the campaign will only kick off in Singapore in the final week of June. It will, however, run in other markets for a month, Atome said.

According to its website, Atome allows for consumer's payment bills to be split into three equal payments allowing consumers to pay the first payment at the point of purchase while the next two payments will be spread 30 days apart with no interest or hidden charges. Other brands that are known for providing a similar service include Australian fintech company, Afterpay, and Swedish fintech company Klarna.

Separately, in May this year, Atome entered into a regional partnership with ZALORA to introduce flexible payment options across the eCommerce brand's mobile app and website. With this option, shoppers can split purchases into three, zero-interest payments during the checkout process on ZALORA’s mobile app. Its website checkout was said to launch by the end of May.

Additionally, multi-channel commerce platform Boutir also recently unveiled its partnership with Atome in March this year, launching the latter's payment option on its platform. The payment option is said to provide merchants with a secure, simple yet flexible option to pay in repayments. Adding to the list of partnerships is Atome's tie-up with global software company Ranosys, which announced on LinkedIn that it aims to empower its digital commerce solutions with a practical and interest-free payment mechanism. This is to enable clients to curate the best possible online shopping experience for their customers.

