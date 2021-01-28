Amazon SG and Enterprise Singapore help local retailers scale globally with assistance scheme

Amazon has tied up with Enterprise Singapore to help local retailers scale globally. Enterprise Singapore will support these efforts through the Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) scheme, which includes support for up to 70% of eligible costs for overseas promotion, overseas business development and overseas country set-up. Support will be capped at SG$100,000 per new country. Under the scheme, Amazon and Enterprise Singapore hope to give small medium businesses the flexibility to expand across new countries at their preferred pace.

Additionally, the eCommerce platform said it will be providing additional resources and support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Singapore to start selling online and expand globally through its stores. This includes extending the waiver of professional selling account subscription fees for new and existing sellers until 30 June 2021. This support builds on Amazon’s current initiatives such as the online seller education series, Seller University, and the provision of free tools and services to help sellers grow sales in Amazon’s stores in Singapore and worldwide.

To date, Amazon said it has provided support to "thousands of SMBs" keen to sell online with Amazon.sg and its stores globally. The platform also shined the spotlight on more local retailers, as it promotes a dedicated “Shop Local” storefront on Amazon.sg, featuring local brands’ founding stories and a plethora of products in categories such as home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games, groceries and more.

Other resources introduced include the Amazon seller app for local sellers with accounts on Amazon.sg to track sales and manage their business via mobile, as well as the Marketplace Appstore, which aids retailers to discover third-party applications and services for automating tedious business aspects. It also unveiled the Seller Forum, a resource for first-hand advice from fellow business owners on selling with Amazon. Sellers can also join the "Sell on Amazon Singapore" Facebook page to connect with the community of sellers on Amazon.sg. Additionally, the initiatives are furthered by Amazon.sg’s ongoing collaboration with Infocomm Media Development Authority for the digital resilience bonus, offering eligible SMBs a bonus of up to SG$2,500 for selling on eCommerce channels such as Amazon.

Henry Low, country manager, Amazon Singapore, said: "“Small businesses are an essential part of Amazon’s DNA. We aim to enable more local sellers to reach a global audience through our 20 stores worldwide. Whether they are just getting started or are an experienced seller, Amazon’s comprehensive programs and network will help SMBs overcome operational challenges to maximise growth opportunities globally."

Chan Chun Sing, minister for Trade and Industry, said Enterprise Singapore will "double-down on efforts" to support local businesses in gaining eCommerce capabilities and maximising their growth opportunities from the digital economy. "To help companies access customers in new countries, Enterprise Singapore has also been working with Amazon to onboard Singapore sellers to Amazon as a channel for international sales, such as in the US, Canada, and India. Support is available for Singapore companies that are looking to expand to these countries,” he added.

Last month, Amazon Singapore drummed up chatter around the newly-launched grocery sector, Amazon Fresh, by combining everyday objects such as a coffee maker and a pair of headphones with fresh produce in a visual series titled "Mix it up". Done in collaboration with creative agency GOODSTUPH, the series featured fun and surprising visuals aimed at capturing audiences' attention. This includes bread merged into the body of coffee makers, avocados becoming the earpads of headphones, eggs forming the colours of an eyeshadow palette, and a piece of salmon forming the body of a Nintendo Switch.

