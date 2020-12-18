Amazon SG combines everyday objects with fresh produce to push new grocery delivery service

Amazon Singapore wants to drum up chatter around the newly-launched Amazon Fresh by combining everyday objects such as a coffee maker and a pair of headphones with fresh produce in a visual series titled "Mix it up". Done in collaboration with creative agency GOODSTUPH, the series features fun and surprising visuals aimed at capturing audiences' attention. They include bread merged into the body of coffee makers, avocados becoming the earpads of headphones, eggs forming the colours of an eyeshadow palette, and a piece of salmon forming the body of a Nintendo Switch, which happened to the top selling product in the lead up to this year's Prime Day.

With the marketing promotions for the holiday season in full swing, Amazon aims to leverage these creative visuals to help Amazon Fresh stand out from the crowd and highlight its food and non-food section available on Amazon Fresh. The objective, according to Amazon's spokesperson, was to raise awareness of its Amazon Fresh offering, ultimately increasing its usage. "We wanted to show that Amazon Fresh brings consumers the unified experience of grocery and non-grocery products coming together in one," she added.

According to the company, Amazon Fresh is a new and improved version of its grocery delivery service Amazon Prime Now, catering to the grocery and general shopping needs of Prime members on Amazon.sg and its shopping app. The refreshed grocery delivery service is said to boast a greater selection and exclusive access to thousands of products. Prime Now remains available for a limited time to allow Prime members some time to make the switch.

The spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the series will run until the end of Christmas. Apart from the eggs and makeup combination, the spokesperson added that its steak x LEGO and salmon x Nintendo Switch visual have been popular among consumers too. Aside from "Mix it up", it Amazon also has an ongoing Instagram contest and influencer activation branded #NoStressJustFresh. With the help of its Instagram community and its influencers, it has been collecting stories of "stressful" party planning stories to showcase the convenience of Amazon Fresh.

At the same time, it is dishing out weekly deals throughout December and offering new Prime members a SG$20 off their first Amazon Fresh order with a minimum spend of SG$60. The company is also providing gift ideas from over 30 product categories with its Amazon Fresh Holiday feature, as well as cooking inspiration via its Recipe feature in collaboration with brands including Barilla, Knorr, Lemnos, Meat Affair, and Wolf Blass. The feature provides popular recipes, including cocktails, with fresh local produce and ingredients from Amazon Fresh.

Other new features in the Amazon Fresh shopping experience include the ability to shop on desktop with Amazon.sg, personalised product recommendations, and extended delivery window visibility. In addition to groceries, Prime members will also enjoy access to products from diverse categories such as beauty, baby, household, personal care, toys and electronic products.

Henry Low, Amazon Singapore country manager, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it is currently focused on driving awareness of Amazon Fresh. "Without letting the cat out of the bag, you’ll see us ramping up on visibility and having fun with recipes," he added. Separately, Amazon is also working with Archetype for PR duties in Singapore.

In October, the company opened 195 full-time jobs in Singapore, including seven marketing roles, four PR and communications roles, and 35 roles under the the sales, advertising, and account management department. Its hiring spree follows multiple media reports of Amazon taking over some of Citigroup's office space in Singapore. According to Bloomberg, Amazon will lease three floors at Asia Square Tower 1, amounting to approximately a space of 8,360 square meters in the financial district. It is added that its staff will move into the new offices early 2021.

