10 most influential brands in Hong Kong

Covid-19 brought a clear shift in priorities among Hong Kong consumers and brands that could cope with the changes and had rapid responses, were able to garner love from Hong Kong consumers. According to a recent study by Ipsos, corporate citizenship played a critical role in building influence. Here are some brands that won the hearts of Hong Kong-ers last year.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is ranked the first in the number of active users among mobile app users and the second most-used social media platform in HK, with a penetration rate of 84%, said the study by Ipsos. The brand has won points for introducing new features to enhance users’ experience such as the WhatsApp Chatbot which helps to check if anyone in your area has COVID-19. Moreover, various organisations use WhatsApp to provide value added services.

Google

Google’s Presence is no surprise considering it is the leading search engine in Hong Kong with over 93% share across all devices, and ranks as the most-visited website in Hong Kong, said the study. It also allows anyone with an email address to sign up free for Google Meet and enjoy the same features available to business and education users. It also won points for introducing MUM, a new language model, to research complex tasks in one singe query. Other new features and enhancements available in Google Meet, as well as special features for teachers and students, also gained the love of Hong Kong-ers

YouTube

YouTube’s presence is easily understood and felt as it ranked as the most-used social media platform with a penetration rate of 87% - and was the second most visited website in Hong Kong, claimed the study. It also introduced new features in YouTube, such as buying featured products in YouTube Videos directly. Moreover, many lauded its attempt to remove content that experts say could lead to real world harm, such as COVID-19 misinformation videos.

Apple

Apple’s presence score can be explained by the fact that it accounted for 45% of the smartphone market in Hong Kong, said the study. Its leading-edge score comes from a lot of innovative activity over the past year, despite the absence of a new phone such as the IOS 1ability to unlock when attempting to use FaceID while wearing a mask. It also offers new features and more privacy controls. The brand also announced along with Green NGO Friends of the Earth that the company is already carbon neutral and plans to expand this to its overall supply chain.

Facebook

Facebook is one of the most-used social media platforms in Hong Kong, with about 6.6M users as of July 2020, said the study. Its presence is felt through its online events in 24 markets, including Hong Kong, which allow users to limit access and content distribution to those who have registered to the event. It also updated its platform’s safety and integrity rules to address users’ concerns and broke down its Ad Policy Review process to increase transparency. The social media giant also updated its Facebook algorithm boosts the posts that users are likely to be interested in on news feed and hides the posts that your behavior indicates you won’t engage with.

Visa

Visa has formed several partnerships with different brands providing an innovative payment tool that greatly raised demand for digital payment. It was one of the first brands to provide multi-currency payments for online merchants and trading company and provided a user-friendly solution for SMEs online business, such as an eCommerce Starter Package enabling SMEs in Hong Kong to set up simply and sell quickly through SHOPLINE’s online platform. It also launched new initiatives supporting SMEs such as Airwallex Borderless Card that allows users to make cross-border B2B payments easier.

Alipay

Alipay’s ranking is boosted by its provision of a convenient and fast payment service, which has taken the lead to promote smart mobility in Hong Kong. It also collaborated with different merchants on different initiatives in Hong Kong, pushing its presence. Alipay app “EasyGo” can now be used for taking MTR, buses, minibuses, or other means of transportation. There is an increased visibility through partnerships with retailers and restaurants for in-app payment with QR code-based system and promotional discounts offered. Alipay also provides one-stop bill payment platform and has successfully incentivized more merchants and customers to engage in digital transformation as well as attract more business opportunities.

MTR

MTR Corporation Limited’s new corporate strategy - “Transforming the Future”, issuing new Green Bond and set a three year program to enhance customer experience on using digital technologies and boost its core operations with innovation, technology and new capabilities seem to have made an impact. It also issued a new Green Bond to support the Corporations sustainable development. MTR also opened three new stations on Tuen Ma Line – Hin Keng, Diamond Hill and Kai Tak stations.

Microsoft

Over the past year, Microsoft has continued to introduce new technological tools and embraced a skills-based economy. It Introduced new technological solutions to support educators in enhancing digital classrooms performance. With HK businesses embracing hybrid work evolution, Microsoft Teams noticed 894%, more than Zoom by mid-2020, said the report. Microsoft also emphasised its Corporate Citizenship commitments with several initiatives such as providing support to local aviation workforce in acquiring digital skills to embrace the inclusive skills-based economy It also helped facilitate the HSBC SME customers in their digital transformation journey through the strategic partnership program with HSBC.

PARKnSHOP

PARKnSHOP is a leading supermarket chain with over 260 stores in Hong Kong. Over the past year, it has undertaken several marketing campaigns and promotions to boost sales and successfully encouraged higher local consumption during OVID-19. It also launched the “Cross-merchant consumer spending stimulation reward scheme” to encourage local consumption and opened up Moneyback loyalty programme to help retailers promote their business for free. It donated 1.8 Million WatsMask as incentive to promote cross-retailer shopping. PARKnSHOP gave out 8,800 goodie bags to thank its employees for their efforts to keep stores open and safe while maintaining necessary supplies for shoppers.