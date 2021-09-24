Zendesk names agency PR veteran Carolyn Camoens to lead APAC comms in-house

Zendesk has appointed Carolyn Camoens (pictured) as its APAC director of communications. In her new role, Camoens will be reporting to Stephanie Barnes, VP, communications at Zendesk. In response to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Camoens said that she looks forward to telling the brand's story, particularly how it has been helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences through the pandemic.

“It’s a very exciting time for Zendesk and I’m thrilled to be part of the team. I’m looking forward to telling our story and particularly how we’ve been helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences through this unique period," she said. Camoens was formerly managing director for Asia at Hume Brophy for three years, where she was responsible for the agency's operations in the region and reported directly to global CEO, Conall McDevitt. After leaving the agency in May this year, she told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that she was doing independent consulting focusing on executive communications, narrative development and disinformation management.

Prior to that, Camoens worked at WE Communications, where she held the role of senior VP of Southeast Asia. She was with the company for over eight years and was based out of Singapore. In her eight years, she also held roles such as regional VP of Southeast Asia, Singapore GM and Deputy General Manager & Digital Lead (Singapore).

Meanwhile, Zendesk has been bolstering its APAC over the past year. In June last year, the company brought on board Wendy Johnstone and Gari Johnson as its first regional chief operating officer, APAC and SVP, APAC respectively. Johnstone and Johnson were tasked with helping the APAC business navigate these challenging times to support Zendesk’s long-term goal of becoming a multibillion-dollar revenue company.

Later in July that year, The company appointed former CMO for Microsoft APAC Chad Pearce as its VP of APAC marketing. Pearce is currently responsible for developing and executing the company's regional marketing strategy for APAC’s commercial and enterprise businesses while working closely with the sales team.

