Zara breaks into cosmetics scene, aims to cater to diversity of needs

Zara has launched its new cosmetics line, Zara Beauty, which will be made available in China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, all of Europe, the US, Canada, and Mexico. The line will be gradually rolled out in other countries. According to Zara, this was inspired by the slogan "There is no beauty, only beauties", with the goal of catering to each person's diversity of needs.

Zara Beauty includes lipsticks, foundations, balms, oils, bronzers, long-lasting nail polish and make-up brushes. The products are touted by Zara to have high-quality compounds designed by British make-up artist Diane Kendal. The make-up will be sold in refillable containers and come in over 130 shades. All of the container designs features diagonal shapes, inspired by the “Z” in the Zara logo.

To create an online immersive experience, a special programme will enable browsers to virtually recreate the result of applying the various products on their eyes, lips, faces and nails. This will also be accompanied by a section with beauty tips and ideas. Zara stores will also feature fully-fitted dedicate sections or more open-plan areas that will be singled out by colour-matching flooring, walls and ceilings, in contrast with the stainless steel trays that highlight the product and the skylights that reproduce natural daylight in the fully-fitted sections. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Zara for additional information on its Southeast Asia roll-out.

Last June, Zara's parent company Inditex said it is investing about US$3 billion into digital capabilities, with approximately US$1.1 billion being channelled into bolstering its online business. Meanwhile, US$1.9 billion has been set aside to upgrade its integrated store platform and deploy advanced technology solutions. The move followed a strong growth of 50% in Inditex's online business during the first quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, Inditex also temporarily closed 3,785 stores in 39 markets last March as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. It said previously hat its online sales will continue as usual in all markets, including Indonesia, Japan, China, Spain, Germany, and the United States. Inditex owns fashion brands including Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, and Pull&Bear.

