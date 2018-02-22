ZALORA revamps regional branding campaign "OWN NOW"

ZALORA has revamped its regional integrated branding campaign titled "OWN NOW". The campaign focuses on the brand's identity as a fashion enthusiast with a diversity of styles and brands, giving consumers freedom to choose what fashion works for them.

The campaign rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan on 21 February 2018, and is supported across various channels through videos, out-of-home placements, social media and onsite, the press statement read.

Through a consistent and cohesive brand identity, OWN NOW looks to continue shaping ZALORA and aligning the brand across all markets. The campaign will feature people from all walks of life who represent and embody the OWN NOW lifestyle and philosophy, to reflect its concept of authenticity, diversity, empowerment, individuality, self-expression and personal style. This is in a bid to welcome individuals to embrace their true self while experimenting with fashion.

Watch the spot here:

https://youtu.be/JMFoytnhCsU

“The concept of OWN NOW has shaped the ZALORA brand and given us a clear and concise narrative. More importantly, OWN NOW will serve as ZALORA’s north star in articulating the brand’s purpose and identity. OWN NOW is about what makes you, you!” Tito Costa, chief marketing officer, ZALORA Group said.