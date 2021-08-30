Xiaomi drops 'Mi' branding a decade after founding

Xiaomi is in the process of rebranding its "Mi" product series to "Xiaomi". Its spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that this change will unify its global brand presence and "close the perception gap between the brand and its products". This change will take some time to come into effect in all regions and comes more than a decade after the first Mi 1 was released in 2011. With the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit under the Xiaomi parent brand - Xiaomi and Redmi.

According to the spokesperson, Xiaomi products represent "the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience". Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at a younger audience. This differentiation is also reflected in the brand's updated logos, with both the Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the parent brand logo. The product series naming convention - Xiaomi and Redmi - will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time. The brand declined to comment on how the marketing will be done for Xiaomi moving forward and what the process of converting all brand assets was like.

Separately, Xiaomi appointed LINGO Marketing Agency to manage social media and video marketing duties for its independent brand, POCO, for a year. POCO is available in more than 35 markets globally and was first launched as a Xiaomi brand back in 2018 with its first smartphone the POCO F1. It became an independent brand last November.

Meanwhile earlier this year, Xiaomi made a subtle change to its brand logo, adopting a softer, rounder contour on the corners of the previously squared logo, along with a redesigned "Mi" typography. The brand retained its orange colour to convey the liveliness and youthfulness of Xiaomi. At the same time, black and silver are also now used as supplemental colours to accomodate high-end product line applications.

