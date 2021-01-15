WTA serves up an ace for first rebrand in a decade

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has rebranded, retaining its iconic purple which is now by a strong colour palette and suite of imagery to support the messages of the power, determination and the driving force behind the game and players. Developed and created by Landor Australia, this is WTA’s first rebrand in a decade and brings together the key elements of its new brand idea “The Power of Association” – the association, players, and fans. The brand idea revolves around unleashing and uniting the competitive power of women and was a key component in the creation of WTA’s brand identity.

The new branding is fully integrated across WTA communications platforms, including TV graphics, print collateral, all tournament branding, advertising, promotion, and digital and social media. A key component of the rebrand launch is a 30-second campaign video which brings the brand strategy and visual identity to life across motion assets. Meanwhile, the graphic elements were also created to represent the lines of a tennis court.

Landor Australia was appointed to take on WTA’s rebrand after the global governing body viewed the work Landor completed for the Australian Open (Tennis Australia). The agency’s remit included a complete rebrand of WTA’s strategy and visual identity plus development of a brand campaign to support the rebrand launch. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Landor for additional information.

Landor Melbourne GM Jessica Murphy explained that its initial challenge was to work towards changing the brand position. "The WTA was not founded on tradition. It’s made up of revolutionary women who challenge the status quo and continue to pave the way for those to come. From both a sporting and a business perspective, we were inspired by the inherent qualities of leadership, courage and shared goals of the WTA and aimed to provide a brand strategy and visual platform that players and tournaments could use to amplify this powerful message," she added.

At the same time, WTA has also unveiled an interactive WTA For The Game campaign targeted at tennis fans worldwide. The campaign was also developed and created by Landor Australia and was created to hero the rebrand. The campaign will be featured across multiple consumer touchpoints, including TVCs and influencer stories which will be broadcasted and shared WTA player, tournament and affiliate channels.

Creative director Sam Wall said the campaign concept stemmed from the brand strategy and visual identity and it built a suite of campaign assets to activate this. "‘WTA For the Game’ takes a look behind the scenes of the court that we see at matches, identifying the moments that drive our favourite players. Through this interactive campaign, we have created a link between players and fans, giving an insight into the grit, passion and determination that goes into the game we love to watch," Wall added.

