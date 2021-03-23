William Grant & Sons consolidates APAC media and digital duties

Independent, family-owned Scottish company William Grant & Sons has appointed dentsu as its agency partner for the Asia Pacific region. The appointment comes following a business consolidation which concluded at the end of 2020. This will see dentsu driving omnichannel marketing for William Grant & Sons, focusing on strategic pillars of connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency across the APAC region.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for more details around the appointment.

Susie O'Donoghue, global head of communication strategy and planning, William Grant & Sons said: "We have an established global relationship with dentsu and after engaging with the APAC team during our chemistry meeting, we were impressed with their well-rounded thinking, demonstration of planning capability, as well as expertise in driving omnichannel thinking.”

O'Donoghue added that throughout the engagement, dentsu demonstrated in-depth understanding of the brand’s consumer landscape, ever evolving media and tech ecosystem. “Most of all, we like that dentsu has the expertise in working with clients in the alcohol and spirits business. We look forward to partnering with dentsu to drive growth for our brands in APAC,” she said.

Prerna Mehrotra, CEO, Media, APAC said the team is glad to have expanded the remit to cover Asia Pacific and for William Grant & Sons, this has translated into a full digital transformation project. “We look to support the team in their omnichannel, ‘people first’ future. We are excited to work on iconic William Grant & Sons brands and delighted to partner them in their omnichannel journey here in APAC”.

