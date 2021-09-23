Wildlife Reserves Singapore lights up media strategy with Spark Foundry

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) has appointed Spark Foundry to manage media duties including strategy, media planning and buying for its four zoological parks – Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park. The appointment concludes the pitch that began earlier this year which saw 12 agencies eyeing the account. The agency’s contract spans two years, with the option to renew for another two. The four parks are part of the Mandai precinct that is being rejuvenated into an integrated nature and wildlife destination. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that incumbent Havas Media did not pitch for the account.

CMO Irene Lin told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that Spark Foundry will work closely with the team to deliver innovative campaigns that will not only inspire people to care for wildlife, but also connect WRS with new audiences while continuing to build loyalty with its key demographics. "We would like to thank all the agencies who participated in our pitch and the excitement that everyone brought to the table with their ideas," Lin said. She joined the team last May from Shangri-La Group.

Spark Foundry Singapore's GM, Youli Hooi, said the team is thrilled by this opportunity to drive the media work, emboldened by WRS’ brand purpose. "We’re looking forward to harnessing fresh options in our modern media landscape enriched by tech and data, to drive personalised visitor engagement at scale. This is imperative as WRS is a destination catering to multi-generations of visitors within and beyond Singapore," she added. Hooi was recently elevated to GM of Publicis Media Singapore alongside her role as head of Spark Foundry Singapore.

Ian Loon, CEO for media and digital, Publicis Groupe Singapore explained that the team is privileged by this opportunity as WRS’ dedication to the conservation of biodiversity lands a greater purpose, not just within Singapore but the region. "Not often do we get to work with a client to deliver a sustainability showcase at the core, preserved for future generations. This purpose can only extend beyond Spark Foundry, towards all of us at the Publicis Groupe and our partners," he added.

The media appointment comes shortly after The Secret Little Agency was named WRS' global creative partner for three years. TSLA Design, now known as Anak, is handling branding and design duties while integrated creative duties are managed by TSLA.

Separately, WRS is on the hunt for a panda intern to care for the panda cub which was born on 14 August at the River Safari. It is seeking a content-savvy, innovative thinker to join the team for a six-month internship and work closely with the marketing and animal care teams.

According to the job description, the panda intern will have the opportunity to embark on marketing programmes that would increase the affinity of the public with wildlife, increase knowledge and awareness of conservation and sustainability through heart-warming stories, digital media, and new creative ways of storytelling. With access to behind-the-scenes information and footages, the ideal candidate will use available assets to creatively spark the public’s imagination and inspire youth to tell their own animal stories.

