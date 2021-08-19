Mandai Park Holdings reappoints TSLA for global creative

Mandai Park Holdings has reappointed The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) as its global creative partner for three years. TSLA Design will be handling branding and design duties while integrated creative duties are managed by TSLA. More specifically, the design practice will create and evolve both the master brand as well all associated park brands across hundreds of physical and digital brand touchpoints.

As part of the Mother family, TSLA will tap design, strategic and creative support from Mother’s London and New York offices to drive the integrated communication rollout of the brand globally. This follows a pitch that saw at least four agencies participate and they were a mix of network and independent agencies. Work is expected to roll out in the fourth quarter of this year. TSLA was first appointed in 2017.

MPH is currently driving the rejuvenation of the Mandai Precinct into an integrated nature and wildlife destination, which will be home to the Singapore Zoo, The Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park. The Mandai nature precinct will be home to world-leading zoological parks where visitors can connect with animals, be inspired about conservation and act on helping create a healthier planet for wildlife, nature and humans. MPH also oversees the business and strategic development of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

TSLA's partner, Eunice Tan, said: "There are very few briefs in the world which demand creativity to urgently champion biodiversity and wildlife conservation, so we are both honoured and incredibly excited to be able to continue this journey with Mandai." When asked about the business ROI for the campaign, TSLA's spokesperson said MPH hopes to create champions and everyday activities for biodiversity as well as footfall to the parks.

