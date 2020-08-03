WeWork looks for marketing director for Pacific region

Co-working space provider WeWork is on the hunt for a director of marketing for the Pacific region. According to a LinkedIn post, the appointed individual will be tasked to manage the inter-departmental workflow across product marketing, media, creative, analytics, experiential and field marketing. He or she will also lead all of the communication flows with WeWork's cross-functional leads across: Community, Member Experience, Sales, Real Estate and Finance. The post added that the individual will be the strategic lead on special projects and new growth initiatives, selecting staff and vendors to move the project from strategy to execution.

The appointed individual will manage a team of up to 10 individuals across the region, and build out infrastructure to drive communication, collaboration, and productivity across the marketing team and key cross-functional partners. Additionally, the individual will have to partner with global marketing leads to streamline process, communications, and annual co-planning. He or she will also have to partner with the leadership team on quarterly forecasting, goals, investment levels, and resources to ensure tight management of revenue goals and project prioritisation. Assistance with long-term planning including hiring, organisational management, and budgeting is also part of the job scope.

The individual will also be tasked to provide strategic leadership on all special projects and new ventures. This includes industry trends, competitive analysis, pro-forma development, product positioning, and initial go-to-market plans. He or she will work with WeWork's internal insights and analytics teams to analyse industry trends and competitor efforts, as well as develop standardised templates for data analysis and reporting. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

According to the LinkedIn post, WeWork is looking for someone with 10 years of experience leading marketing teams with different skill-sets, namely analytic, technical, and creative. The appointed individual also has to have solid understanding of martech tools such as tracking, measurement, data visualisation, and attribution. Additionally, the individual should have experience in regional marketing P&L management, as well as in managing key relationships with cross-functional teams and internal/external stakeholders.

"We are looking for someone who has a deep understanding across each area of marketing so they can operationalize our marketing roadmap and ensure that we are tracking towards our goals across our core business," the post said, adding that the individual should also be excited about its mission to leverage inspiring design, cutting edge technology, and the power of community to change the way people work.

Last year in December, WeWork appointed former CEO and chairman of Publicis Groupe, Maurice Levy, to the role of interim chief marketing and communications officer, according to Bloomberg which quoted its sources. This was part of WeWork’s five-year turnaround plan which came after the company axed about 2,400 employees globally in November and halted its IPO plans in September.

WeWork has also seen a couple rounds of layoff since last year. According to Forbes, the co-working space provider has laid off 250 workers in March earlier this year, on top of its staff cut in November. Forbes also cited its sources who revealed that WeWork carried out another round of staff cuts in April in Canada and Europe. The latest round of staff cut could potentially have involved hundreds of its employees, according to one of its sources.

