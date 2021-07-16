Wattpad partners with kumu, PH live-streaming social platform

The new partnership between Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original stories, and kumu, the Philippines’ number one homegrown live streaming platform will diversify Wattpad ‘s stories into kumu’s digital formats such as live streaming, audio streaming and social commerce.

Exclusive Wattpad livestreams will be held at the official @Wattpad PH account on kumu. Fans and aspiring writers can come together to discuss their appreciation for all things storytelling. Every Friday, 7pm PHT, viewers can tune in to watch the “Write With Me” livestream series, a special live show where fans can meet and interact with Wattpad stars. More similar stories will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Wattpad boasts a diverse community of 90 million readers globally, and more than 6 million of them are in the Philippines. This partnership will give some of Wattpad’s most popular influencers the opportunity to connect with their fans in the region, developing a slate of interactive social streaming content exclusive to kumu.

Representing a new age of social TV, kumu has established itself as a uniquely dominant social platform in Southeast Asia with around 10 million downloads across the world. kumu users are spending almost one hour per day on the app, with more than 60 million livestreams watched per month. The live streaming platform sees top Filipino celebrities coming on to the app to have unique interactions with their fans.

Through the power of live streaming, kumu will allow audiences to send virtual gifts to their favourite Wattpad stars. The partnership will enable social commerce, paving the way for upcoming opportunities for ticketed events, merchandise, and apparel in the near future.

“We are excited to partner with kumu and offer Filipinos a new way to see the stories they love come to life,” says Chris Stefanyk, head of brand partnerships at Wattpad. “The Gen Z community on Wattpad is passionate and highly engaged, and we’re excited for this new opportunity to connect readers with their favourite indie writers.”

Angelo Mendez, co-founder and chief of content at kumu, adds, “Wattpad is a big part of Gen Z Filipino culture, and this partnership will allow us to broaden our audiences by giving them an opportunity to foster authentic connections with their favourite Wattpad stars and new ways to enjoy their favourite Wattpad content.”