[BORN] Walking the CX Path towards Efficient Digital Transformation

This post is sponsored by BORN Group

To capitalise on the accelerating digital growth the Singaporean market has set a goal of growing its digital economy to 30% by 2021. According to a report from Digital 2020 Singapore, almost 20% of Singapore residents admit spending more time digitally especially during this pandemic outbreak; opening up huge opportunities for a burgeoning digital landscape. 40-50% of Singaporean unicorns have already mastered the art of amalgamating analytics backed customer data with customer touchpoints through the Imagine, Build, and Run phases of the digital transformation journey. All major digital leaders are progressing towards value aggregation and marketplace play while focusing on Reimagining the business models, Re-evaluating the Digital Value Chain, Reconnecting with Customers, and Rebuilding the organisation.

How BORN leveraged the intersection of art and science

BORN Group, an award-winning global digital agency recently took home top laurels at this year’s Agency of the Year, Singapore 2020 positioning themselves as a niche leader in customer experience management and enterprise commerce.

BORN recognised the rich opportunities that firms can leverage, sitting at the intersection of art (creative design) and science (technology) with the customer at the focal point.

An ardent advocate of this synergy, BORN uses it to unfold revenue and cost propositions for enterprises aspiring for CX-led transformation. BORN GROUP envisaged a strategic CX framework Stella, that focuses on digital transformation for B2B and B2C businesses. Stella incorporates three key elements: Brand Experience (BE) covers how a brand attracts and engages clients, Behavioural Experience (BE) deals with customer transactions across channels, and Book-of-Record Experience (BR) captures essential data and analyses it through data science and back-office systems. This validates BORN’s thinking on storytelling, omnichannel, and sales for their brands, customers, and internal team.

A pioneer in Customer Experience Management & Enterprise Commerce

Over the last decade, the global retail landscape has grown threefold. With the penetration of the internet at an all-time high, the retail industry is expected to grow to $28 trillion at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2021(Source: GSMA Mobile Economy 2020). Technology will evolve from a mere catalyst for added services to an integral strategic business element.

Consumer preferences constantly shift, and so consumer engagement rules drive a lot of changes in the way retail companies function. As an early adopter in this disruption, BORN’s journey with top brands began over a decade ago. Its focus is always on the right channel, using the relevant touchpoints (digital or physical) where brands can interact best with their customer base. BORN has helped several Singaporean businesses rethink digital transformation across the pivots of business models, value chain, customers, and organization structure with the right skill sets.

A famous Singapore-based fashion retailer approached BORN for an omnichannel revamp of their existing site, which would make for a seamless switch between online and offline transactions. They had been facing significant site performance issues, coupled with broken functionality and architecture that impacted the user experience and long-term business growth. BORN developed and redesigned the website with an omnichannel approach aligned to the brand’s vision. They fixed critical platform issues such as real-time inventory update and slow price indexing and added features such as customization, unique customer IDs & validation, split payment, and loyalty programs. The site soon gained traction - with significant increases in visitors, order value, conversion rates, and customer engagement.

BORN also recently became the digital growth partner of one of Asia’s largest transportation hubs, to develop & manage its next-generation omnichannel e-Commerce marketplace for onboarding and tenant management. BORN developed a progressive, fast, and responsive website that delivered superior performance. Besides providing creative and commerce services, BORN extended its content services to tenants, improving the quality of product content on the marketplace. The changes improved this client’s operational efficiency by 80%, with faster time to market, accelerated conversions while decreasing fallout, grew revenue by 80%, and increased sales through upselling & cross-selling.

BORN was approached by the world’s largest chain of health food stores to enable the brand’s customers with a unified end-user experience by Connecting Creative, Content, and Commerce to transform the brand and grow business. They were engaged to provide the brand with an omnichannel & frictionless eCommerce application with key functionalities such as a custom-built order management system, multiple and split payment options, custom-built loyalty engine, Real-Time sync of orders, bonus, loyalty membership status, customer information, and many more.

