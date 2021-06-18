Walch parent company picks Havas Media to grow presence in SG

FMCG company, Whealthfields Lohmann, has appointed Havas Media Singapore as its media agency. The brand owner of Walch, Ka Laundry Capsules and ar FÜM Laundry Capsules, noted that the account is effective immediately, with the account handling its marketplace marketing, data analytics and digital media management. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that Whealthfields has worked with digital media agency Jolt Digital in the past.

Sharie Lim, head of Singapore, Whealthfields Lohmann, said that Havas Media impressed the company with its technical expertise and commitment to understanding the company's business goals. "We look forward to working together to improve Whealthfield’s digital marketing activities, especially in the competitive marketplace field,” Lim said.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Havas Media Group with additional questions regarding the appointment.

"We are delighted to embrace the opportunity to help Whealthfields further grow and strengthen its presence in Singapore,” said Russell Lai, managing director, Havas Media Group Singapore. Accpording to its website, the Whealthfields Group is large-scale leading enterprise of daily chemicals with productivity more than 1 million tons annually , with factory in China , Germany , Japan , South Korea and Thailand. Its market has extended to Asia , Europe and America.

Aside from this, its personal care brand, Walch Singapore, made the news in January this year for its collaboration with local actress Michelle Chong for its Chinese New Year campaign "Gift Health. Gift Wealth". The video it created was targeted at Malaysians in Singapore who were unable to return home for the festive season due to travel restrictions then. The video featured Chong's iconic characters, Ah Lian and office lady Shirley Goh, who happen to be work colleagues. It sees the two characters discussing the upcoming festivities over a Zoom call, and places a product plug at the end for its speed foaming automatic hand wash where Ah Lian advises Goh to give the Walch speed foaming automatic hand wash in place of the usual oranges and abalone. Through the ad, Walch hoped to raise awareness of the product, as well as encourage hygiene practices during the festivities then.

Prior to that, the laundry capsule company Kapodo (Ka) under Whealthfields, tied up with FairPrice and launched a campaign in November 2020 with a gamified approach titled "Ka Car Hunt". The campaign aimed at driving awareness for the brand and to educate the public on the use of laundry capsules. The campaign saw Ka sending its customers on a scavenger hunt for a mystery car, and in turn could win an actual car for themselves then. A total of 1,000 Ka car keys were hidden in selected Ka products, which were then distributed across various FairPrice physical stores such as FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Online.

Separately, in August 2020, Whealthfields partnered with Moove Media for an OOH campaign comprising 100 buses then. According to Moove Media then, this was the largest campaign in five years and aimed to promote its latest offerings, an automatic foaming hand soap dispenser and a laundry sanitiser. Tapping on Moove Media’s data-backed recommendations, the wraps on these 100 double deck buses, spanned across 31 different bus services and one multiple-route bus service. While these services were selected based on the highest visibility and mindshare across Walch’s target audiences, double deck buses were chosen for their larger advertisement space to maximise advertising mileage, Moove Media explained then. Each bus also showcases a product on each side.





Related articles:

Walch SG lets Malaysians stuck in Singapore know they are not forgotten

Brand owner of Walch taps 100 double deck buses to showcase new personal care items

Why a laundry brand is sending Singaporeans on a 'Ka Keys' scavenger hunt

Havas Media Group appoints Francis Coady as CMO