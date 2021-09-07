Unilever Food Solutions' marketing and digital lead for SG and MY exits

Didier Chanove, head of marketing and digital for Singapore and Malaysia and Unilever Food Solutions, is taking on the role of alternative proteins business director for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Kerry Ingredients. He told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that his new role is "a great opportunity for [him] to work even more purposefully and help the food industry to evolve faster for the good of people’s life and the planet".

"My main goal will be to help food companies to create delicious plant-based dishes," he said. Chanove will report to Ronan Moloney, VP and GM for food and meat. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that UFS has yet to name Chanove's replacement.

When asked about his memorable campaign at Unilever Food Solutions, Chanove listed the launch of the Vegetarian Butcher, the plant-based Whopper with Burger King. He explained that the company does not usually run consumer campaigns since it is in the B2B food service business. However, it ran a marketing campaign for the Vegetarian Butcher and even developed a big launch plan. According to his LinkedIn, he led the development of plant-based protein supply capabilities in Southeast Asia and developed the relevant go-to-market strategies across markets.

In total, Chanove spent more than 15 years with Unilever, kickstarting this career with the brand in 2005 as brand and digital coordinator for the ice cream portfolio in Mexico. He later rose up the ranks and helmed roles such as group marketing and digital manager for skincare, global brand development strategy and business planning and operations lead for skincare.

In 2019, he joined Unilever Food Solutions as head of tea category and digital transformation for Southeast Asia, according to his LinkedIn. He was later promoted to head of category marketing and digital for the region before landing his current role.

In a LinkedIn post, Chanove thanked Unilever for offering him the chance tow ork in different roles across markets, categories and brands. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with such great people across my journey. I learnt a lot through every experience and there were a lot of successes which could not have been achieved or difficult moments which could not have been overcome without the support of all my amazing and talented colleagues and teams," he added.

