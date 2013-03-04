Shopify Plus_Oct_Hero

Unilever appoints VP of comms

Global - Unilever has appointed David Kiu as vice president, communications and sustainability, global markets.

Kiu (pictured) will support the chief operating officer and the Unilever global markets executive leadership team in terms of internal and external communications, and over the areas of corporate reputation, employee engagement, crisis communication, and working with stakeholders for the company's sustainable living plans.

Kiu is based in Singapore and will report directly to SVP, global communications Sue Garrard who is based in London.

Prior to his current role, Kiu was associate director at Procter & Gamble for two years and before that, senior analyst at Eurasia Group.

