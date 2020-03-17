UKM refutes fake news of positive virus cases involving students and lecturers

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has denied fake news regarding positive COVID-19 cases among campus residents involving its students and lecturers. In a Facebook post, UKM clarified that the campus is "safe and free from any contamination" of COVID-19. It added that UKM is constantly updated with the latest information and advisory from the Ministry of Health (MOH), and is constantly taking proactive steps to ensure its campus safety.

UKM explained that one of its undergraduate students and a lecturer have been identified by the MOH as individuals who have had close contact with the COVID-19 positive case. Coincidentally, they were part of a 40-member delegation to Indonesia organised by one of the Malaysian government-owned holding companies. The group comprised of company staff and their family members. They have been clinically assessed and inspected by the MOH and their clinical samples have been taken for diagnostic purposes whereby the result will be confirmed by the MOH within 48 hours.

"All members of the delegation are indeed healthy and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 infection. They have been monitored closely by the MOH. They are allowed to return home and have been issued a quarantine order at home or residence until 17 March," UKM said.

UKM is also aware that several of its lecturers and students attended the Tabligh Ijtimak Ceremony at the Jamek Mosque in Sri Petaling from 28 February to 1 March. They have been screened by MOH and directed to undergo 14 days self-quarantine at home until 17 March, the university said in the post. Meanwhile, UKM’s deputy vice-chancellor Mohd Marzuki Mustafa announced in a separate Facebook post that it is conducting all teaching and learning activities online until a later date to be confirmed. UKM's students can follow the online lessons from home or at their residential colleges.

Just yesterday, the Malaysian government said it is banning its citizens from travelling abroad from 18 to 31 March and restricting all foreign entry during the period, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. It has also ordered all businesses and houses of worship to be closed, except for supermarkets, public markets, and convenience stores selling daily necessities. Friday prayers will also be suspended, Muhyiddin said.