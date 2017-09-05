Uber promotes Leigh Wong to head of communications for Southeast Asia

Uber has appointed Leigh Wong, previously its head of communications for Singapore and Malaysia, to lead its communications efforts for Southeast Asia (SEA). The role is a new headcount in its growing communications function, and it follows a search that included internal and external candidates. In his new role, Leigh will be responsible for the communications teams based out of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Wong (pictured) still reports to Amy Kunrojpanya, Uber's director of public policy and communications for Asia Pacific. He joined Uber in 2016 from Shell, where he led issues management across the Asia Pacific region. He was also the head of media relations and issues management for Malaysia.

Prior to that, Wong's career history included stints as head of communications at Microsoft Malaysia; several years in the banking and financial industry leading branding, marketing communications, publicity and corporate social responsibility teams; as well as serving as a communication strategist for a private political think tank.

"As a company, we are making definitive progress as we continue to focus on profitability. In SEA, there is so much more potential to realise even when you consider our transport and UberEATS businesses alone," Wong said.

He added that the company will focus on growing, "as a sustainable business in the region - serving riders and consumers, as well as other key stakeholders by helping SEA’s cities unlock growth and mobility with Uber’s smart innovation."