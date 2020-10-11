Twitter hires former Edelman director as APAC head of policy communications

Twitter has appointed Lauren Myers-Cavanagh as its new head of policy communications for APAC. Based in Singapore, Myers-Cavanagh will set the strategy for policy communications working in partnership with Twitter’s public policy team, focusing in particular on issues of transparency, the open internet and Twitter’s work to protect the conversation around elections. She will report to Ian Plunkett, Twitter’s global director of policy communications, who is based in New York City.

Myers-Cavanagh was previously director, communications and special projects, at PR agency Edelman. She leaves the agency after six years and four months, according to her LinkedIn profile. She started as an account manager in London and got subsequently promoted to senior account manager, account director, associate director, and chief of staff, office of the CEO. Myers-Cavanagh then relocated to Singapore as she took up the role of director, communications and special projects. During her time at Edelman, Myers-Cavanagh advised clients and internal stakeholders on corporate reputation, issues-based campaigns, advocacy and executive profiling. Having led Edelman’s Trust Barometer in two regions and driven trust-building programmes on behalf of clients, it is said that she brings "extensive experience" of issues involving public trust as well.

Prior to Edelman, Myers-Cavanagh's LinkedIn profile showed that she was also with Dyson for slightly over three years, where she took on roles such as group public relations executive and group public relations manager.

Lauren said she is "delighted" to join Twitter, and that there has never been a more "critical need" to communicate with stakeholders, the media and the public on the issues that define Twitter's licence to operate. "As a values-driven company, Twitter is uniquely positioned to command the space it occupies and to drive these important conversations. I look forward to collaborating with the incredibly strong policy and communications teams both in the region and around the world," she added.

Plunkett said Myers-Cavanagh will bring a "fresh and dynamic approach" as Twitter embraces debates on the future of Twitter within society and the Internet. “We believe her expertise in working on high stakes issues across APAC and deepening the concept of trust within the communications sector will propel our work forward as we look to better serve the public conversation," Plunkett added.

Join us on week-long journey at PR Asia 2020 as we delve into topics such as diversity, cancel culture, future of PR, PR with a purpose and many others from 8 to 11 December. Sign up here!

Related Articles:

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter commit to common set of definition of harmful content

Twitter APAC moves PR account from Golin to The Hoffman Agency

Twitter forms first engineering centre in Singapore, to hire 65 local talents