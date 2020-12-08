Twitch on the lookout for APAC head of digital marketing

Twitch is looking for a candidate to helm the role of head of digital marketing, Asia Pacific. In the contract role, the individual is responsible for the planning and execution of digital marketing initiatives across owned, earned and paid media in Asia Pacific. He or she will also be responsible for translating marketing strategy into test and learn roadmaps, with clear reporting and actionable insights.

Reporting to the senior director, marketing, Asia Pacific, the individual will be responsible for defining the strategy and execution of Twitch's digital campaigns, and will work with country marketing leads to deliver a hyper local experience for its consumers in Asia Pacific.

The candidate is expected to have experience in global platforms including Facebook and Google, and regional platforms including LINE, Viber and TikTok on both owned and paid media. According to the LinkedIn post, the ideal candidate for the contract role should have at least eight years of proven success as a digital leader, with more than five years of agency experience. Additionally, the candidate should have a passion for new media, video and paid advertising.

Twitch has been strengthening its Asia Pacific team, most recently with the appointments of Mandar Kambli and Sunil Yadav as programmatic enablement lead, APAC and agency development lead, APAC respectively. Kambli was previously Carousell's head of advertising platforms while Yadav was formerly president of Amplifi Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, it also named Sandeep Suvarna head of marketing in Asia Pacific in August to oversee the company's marketing strategies for Asia Pacific audiences. He is also tasked with building and implementing marketing campaigns in the region. According to Twitch, his appointment forms a critical part of a wave of new hires in Singapore, to grow the local Twitch community and improve the service for all content creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers, and developers across the Asia Pacific region.

