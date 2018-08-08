Trimantium GrowthOps snaps up APD, eyes Asia footprint

Trimantium GrowthOps has acquired 96.72% of the fully paid ordinary shares of APD as a result of a market takeover offer, and will now compulsorily acquire all remaining shares of APD. Through this acquisition, both the clients and shareholders of GrowthOps aim to expand service offering, establish a deeper footprint in the Asia Pacific region as well as to increase its scale to compete with larger global service providers.

In addition, the integration of the two companies led cost efficiencies from the removal of APD company listing costs as well as other run-rate cost synergies resulting from the integration of the two companies.

“We continue to be impressed with the depth of skills of APD’s people and the resulting opportunities that we see for collaboration and cross-selling across the two businesses. APD brings to GrowthOps a non-overlapping and complementary set of services as well as a higher profile across Asia. The acquisition makes a lot of strategic sense for us, and we are excited to see what we can do together,” GrowthOps chief executive officer, Paul Mansfield said.

Earlier this year, APD made several new hires and is looking to add on more to its team. The 300-strong company promoted Alex Thoma to the role of Digital Transformation lead. Meanwhile, Rachel Crimmins stepped into the role of group account director and Tim Sharp took on the role of regional strategy lead.

According to the agency, the internal promotions have created a raft of new opportunities to join the team with positions such in the business development, performance media and client servicing units now open.

