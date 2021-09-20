TPG Telecom rings up Bud Communications for PR duties

Australian telco TPG Telecom has appointed Bud Communications as its PR agency in Singapore for 12 months after a four-month pitch. GLOO PR was the incumbent for the account. The agency will be responsible for setting up influencer engagement, communication strategy, and brand campaigns. Bud Communications's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that work has already started for influencer outreach, social channel strategy, overall narrative and activation on positioning TPG Telecom as a disrupter in the industry.

Bud Communications will work closely with Crystal Sim, who joined TPG Telecom as marketing communication manager earlier this year, and Richard Tan, CEO of TPG Telecom. According to Tan, Bud Communications was chosen due to its passion, appetite for fresh thinking and experience in the area of innovation and disruption in the telecoms space.

Oliver Budgen, founder and managing director at Bud Communications, said that it will be tapping into TPG's key audience interests and will help the telco find the best influencers who resonate with new and current audiences, to showcase how TPG is a brand worth considering driven through their value proposition.

"TPG Telecom has always stood for bringing the best value to its customers, and as the fourth largest telco in Singapore has an important role to play in helping Singaporeans better connect with each other, and the rest of the world. As an agency focused on unlocking growth for challenger technology brands, we feel that’s a really exciting story to tell," he added.

Last year, the agency rebranded from Bold Media to Bud Communications. According to the agency, the new brand reflects its evolution to cover a wide range of client sectors including fintech, cybersecurity, martech, electronics, as well as gaming and eSports. Budgen said the team wanted a name that reflects the high-growth state of its clients, and its role in accelerating their growth. He explained that Bud Communications has changed significantly as a business since it launched as an agency focused predominantly on martech and media clients.

TPG also appointed JOLT Digital to handle its digital media planning and buying earlier this year. The appointment lasts for a year and the account is led by strategy and planning director Jonathan Ng, who joined the agency last year.

