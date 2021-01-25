Top 10 most watched YouTube ads in SG for the second half of 2020

Google's latest YouTube Ads Leaderboard for the second half of 2020 saw a return of more conventional product ads on the platform as compared to the first half of the year. However, amidst the product ads, there were also video ads that continued to spread positivity and serve as a unifying force among people in Singapore, Google said.

As Singapore exited the circuit breaker in the second half of last year and gradually regained "a semblance of normality", Google noted a shift from response to recovery in its top ads. Stories during the period honed in on encouraging audiences to rise above the challenge and move forward from the crisis as one, compared with more focus on promoting social responsibility and curbing virus spread during the first half of 2020.

The NDP 2020 theme song topped the list, with its lyrics rallying Singaporeans to be appreciative and supportive of one another. Gov.sg’s remake of Zubir Said’s popular song "Semoga Bahagia" and Singapore EDB’s open letter to the world also came in third and fourth position respectively, instilling a can-do spirit among audiences that the country would weather the crisis.

Ads that topped the charts in this edition of the leaderboard also provided a look at the new normal, according to Google. While COVID-19 created new digital habits such as the adoption and usage of eCommerce and food delivery in 2020, ads that painted a realistic representation of the COVID-19 world struck a chord with viewers. This was also observed through the high viewership of foodpanda’s catchy rap video on its food delivery service (fifth), Changi Airport's introduction of its online concierge service (sixth), and McDonald’s cheeky ad featuring video conferencing (ninth).

Shopping ads were also of particular interest during the second half-year as Singapore moved towards economic recovery. ECommerce brands Shopee and Lazada pushed out a series of ads that got people hyped up for their much-anticipated seasonal sales, claiming four out of 10 spots on the leaderboard. Marketers also continued to mobilise creative formats to get their messages across, with Shopee bringing on board well-loved personality, Phua Chu Kang, to get audiences singing and moving along to its jingles, rap and moves for its 9.9 and 11.11 sales.

Here is the full list of the top 10 video ads:

1. NDP 2020 theme song - Everything I am

2. Shopee 9.9 super shopping day

3. Semoga Bahagia - May you achieve happiness

4. Dear World

5. auntie knows the real deals | only on foodpanda

6. Changi Luxury Shopping Concierge Service

7. iPhone 12 Pro — Make movies like the movies

8. Shopee 11.11 big sale

9. McDonald's - Fish & Fries: You can't hide the crunch

10. Lazada 9.9 LazMall big brands sale

According to Google, the list represents success of brands and agencies which have found the sweet spot between creativity and relatability, rolling out ads that inspire and resonate with their audiences. Ben King, country director of Google Singapore, said: “Relevance remains the main currency for the creative industry, and it clearly shows in this edition of leaderboard through the ways brands have responded to trends and the shifting zeitgeist in an unpredictable year. It’s impressive to see how brands across various industries have continued to stand out from the competition and leveraged YouTube successfully to connect with their audiences."

