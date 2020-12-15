Tiger Beer unveils new logo as it turns 88

Tiger Beer has refreshed its branding, unveiling a new logo and key visuals for the brand that is said to portray a “bold new look”. According to a spokesperson, this brand refresh was done to unify its packaging across all its markets. The new packaging is now used in Vietnam and will be subsequently be rolled out worldwide in the coming year. Tiger Beer is currently available in more than 50 markets globally.

Compared to the old logo (pictured below), the new visual sees the removal of the background that comes with the brand's iconic tiger. The tiger is also of a bigger size, making it more visible.

The brand refresh comes as Tiger Beer turns 88. As part of its celebration, the beer brand also unveiled a new brand film. Titled “Yet here I am”, the film looks to remind everyone to embrace a “never-say-die” attitude and encourage its viewers to turn adversity into opportunity.

The film tells the story of Tiger Beer, a brand born in Asia which was also a place where neither hops (an ingredient to help keep beer fresher) or barley would grow. The brand was also said to be created at a time where people said it was impossible to brew a tropical lager that would refresh. Tiger Beer emphasised how it defied those expectation, repeating the phrase “Yet here I am” throughout the ad.

Done in collaboration with Publicis, the ad is made available on Tiger Beer’s YouTube and Instagram channels. It is released in selected markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Korea, and Taiwan. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Sean O’Donnell, global brand director for Tiger Beer, said the brand film captures the spirit of resilience that the world needs so much of today. “The world has never been so volatile, and the future so fluid. Tiger is a brand born against all odds as 88 years ago, it was inconceivable that we could brew beer in a tropical climate. And yet, here we are,” he added.

O’Donnell also said the brand turned this resilient spirit into action with its #SupportOurStreets initiative back in April, which helped F&B businesses in Southeast Asia cope with the stay-home measures brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Together, we showed the world that despite unforeseen hurdles, yet here we are, remaining resilient and full of hope,” he said. Tiger Beer has pledged more than US$2.1 million in Southeast Asia from its #SupportOurStreets initiative, according to a press release.

Earlier this year in April, as part of its #SupportOurStreets initiative, Tiger Beer put a cheeky twist to its logo. Switching up the sun in its logo into a house, the beer company encouraged Singaporeans to stay at home during the circuit breaker period. The ad also ended with the caption "Support our streets by staying off them", with the company adding that Singaporeans can support local businesses by staying off the streets.

