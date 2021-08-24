Tiffany & Co. brings together Beyoncé and JAY-Z in ad campaign to show vulnerability

Tiffany & Co. has launched a campaign starring real life power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z to celebrate its modern love. According to a press statement, Tiffany's debut of "About Love" marks the latest evolution of the luxury jeweler's new creative direction.

According to the brand, the campaign is the result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between both the Carters and Tiffany & Co. This is also the first time the couple has starred in an ad campaign together since their wedding in 2008, and the pair has also seen its fair share of public ups and downs in their marriage. According to the brand, the "About Love" campaign is an exploration of connection and vulnerability.

The campaign, launches globally in print on 2 September 2021, and the accompanying film will launch on Tiffany.com on 15 September. The campaign will be amplified through global media activations, and will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director, Derek Milton. Both the stars have also posted snippets of the campaign on their Instagram handles.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family," Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product & communications, Tiffany & Co. said.

The Carters' love story is illuminated by the iconic Tiffany Diamond and set against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat's Equals Pi (1982). As part of a private collection from its creation until now, this campaign marks the work of art's first public appearance, propelling Tiffany's long-standing tradition of working with New York creatives forward.

Meanwhile, worn in a campaign for the first time in history, is the Tiffany Diamond which weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Seen on Beyoncé throughout "About Love," it is considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century. Unearthed in 1877 in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa, founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the rough diamond in 1878, to solidify the brand's reputation as a diamond authority. JAY-Z is also seen wearing Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

Clearly, the move to bring on board global icons such as Beyoncé and JAY-Z was in part to resonate with younger audiences worldwide – a demographic that Tiffany & Co. is steadfast on winning over. However the path has not always been a smooth sailing one. For example, in July this year, Tiffany & Co also launched a new campaign called “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany” which ruffled some feathers for being exclusionary and dismissive of its older clientele.

Tiffany & Co. has been on the path to rework its creative direction since its acquisition by LVMH. In January, the company made a huge decision overhaul the design team at the jewellery brand, and refresh the brand to resonate with a younger audience and of course, the rising Asian consumers.

However, despite an exodus of leadership from the Tiffany & Co. team, wanting to be "cool" again seems to be a thread running through both the old guards of the brand and the new ones. In its earlier attempt to evolve, Tiffany & Co. brought on board former Coach designer Reed Krakoff, who also departing the jewellery company.

