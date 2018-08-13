TIBCO Software names Asia Pacific GM to drive regional growth

Software company TIBCO Software has appointed Melissa Ries (pictured) as general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), who will be responsible for driving the company's growth in the region. Ries will lead the sales function by executing a strategic go-to-market plan that fosters deeper customer engagements, strengthens partnerships, and builds a greater network of alliances.

As the first female executive to lead the region, Ries’ appointment also underlines TIBCO’s ongoing efforts at promoting diversity and inclusion across its organisation.

She has more than 25 years of experience in the software industry where she has held various positions across marketing, sales, pre-sales, services, support and R&D. Her in-depth knowledge of the industry, as well as her proven ability to lead teams across Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, will play a crucial role in growing TIBCO’s presence in the region, the press statement said.

Prior to TIBCO, Ries was the general manager for APJ at Skillsoft, where she was responsible for the growth and leadership of the business in the region. She also spent three years as the vice president and general manager for APJ at Pivotal, where she was instrumental in helping customers realise the value of cloud, data analytics, and business intelligence across Asia Pacific.

Ries said the Asia Pacific business landscape is transforming rapidly, and enterprises need to realise the value of data analytics to stay ahead of the competition.

"We are committed to working with our customers and partners to support enterprises in this region and utilise the power of data analytics and transform their business. I believe TIBCO has the right technology to equip these enterprises to succeed,” she said.

Steve Hurn, executive vice president, global sales, TIBCO said Ries' "rich experience" within the data analytics industry as well as her solid, proven results and experience with various organisations make her uniquely qualified to drive its business in APJ.

“As the Asia Pacific and Japan region experiences unprecedented growth, particularly in data analytics, Ries' success in helping organisations unlock their full value will undoubtedly enhance our position in this market," Hurn added.