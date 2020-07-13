Thailand tourism board gets voting envy during election weekend, creates its own polling

The Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Singapore branch office has posted another election-related ad, this time in line with polling day on 10 July. This comes a week after TAT posted a social ad with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the "East Coast plan"- a phrase that was used by deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat during this nomination speech.

In its most recent Facebook post, TAT created a form that looks similar to the voting slip for Singapore's General Elections 2020 (GE2020). The form showed the question "Where will you be going on a holiday once travel restrictions have been lifted?", with Thailand being the only option on it. The form is also titled "Form 555", a reference to how Thai netizens show that they are laughing on online platforms.

"Tourist attractions in Chonburi, Pattaya, Chantaburi and Trat caters for all preferences from luxurious beachside resorts to simple guesthouses. Beach and nature-lovers would especially love the East Coast. Come and check out the East Coast - you won't regret it!" it said in a Facebook post. The post amassed 355 reactions, 504 shares and 54 comments at the time of writing.

The GE2020 has been the buzz on social media this weekend, with polling day recently concluded on 10 July. According to Twitter, the platform saw the highest peak of 10,726 tweets per hour at midnight on 11 July, when sample vote counts were announced for Sengkang, Hougang, East Coast, and West Coast. The other peak of the night took place at 3am when the Worker's Party claimed victory for the Sengkang group representation constituency.

The highest peak of 10,726 Tweets per hour was at 00:00 today when sample vote counts were announced for #SengkangGRC, #HougangSMC, #EastCoastGRC and #WestCoastGRC. The other peak of the night took place at 3am when @wpsg claimed victory for #SengkangGRC: #SGVotes pic.twitter.com/tQP6qTDYTU — Twitter Singapore (@TwitterSG) July 11, 2020

Sengkang seemed to dominate the conversation on Twitter, with the most tweeted hashtags concerning two of Worker's Party candidates Raeesah Khan (#IStandWithRaeesah) and Jamus Lim (#JamusLim1stWin). The other trending hashtags were #GE2020, #SengKang, and #PAPSingapore.

Related Articles:

Malaysia and Thailand tourism bodies get cheeky with 'East Coast plan'

Twitter jumps on #SGElection fever with new custom emoji

Nando's SG hit with 'East Coast' election fever post DPM speech