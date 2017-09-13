TGV Cinemas' Celeste Koay heads to Sime Darby Property as brand GM

Sime Darby Property has appointed Celeste Koay as its general manager for brand and digital. Koay started her role last month and reports to Clare Kenny Tipton, Sime Darby's chief marketing and sales officer. In her new role, she is primarily tasked to revitalise the brand and its digital presence in a "hyper-competitive" industry.

Prior to this, she was the general manager and head of marketing at TGV Cinemas. Koay was with TGV since October 2013, where she led and developed the TGV Cinemas' brand and marketing strategy and initiatives. This includes achieving incremental market share growth, loyalty marketing, customer experience, partnerships, branding as well as public relations.

She was also previously the vice president of digital marketing and services at YTL Communications. Koay was in charge of strategic leadership development in digital marketing, services planning and implementations throughout YTL. She was tasked to strengthen the brand's presence and stimulate online revenue, among others. She joined YTL in March 2011.

The appointment comes shortly after Sime Darby unveiled a new leadership line-up in July this year, as it aims to get closer to the completion of its demerger exercise.

The move saw Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah appointed as the chairman for the leaner Sime Darby. For Sime Darby Property, the chairman will be Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and the managing director will be Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin. Sime Darby Property is also on course for listing at the end of this year.

A Sime Darby spokesperson confirmed to A+M earlier that it will be status quo with each business unit having its own marketing division. The corporate restructuring plan will see the creation of three stand-alone listed entities - the Sime Darby Plantation, Sime Darby Property and a leaner and more focused Sime Darby on the main market of Bursa Malaysia (Bursa).