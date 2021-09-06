Supergoop! takes its SPF mission into the virtual space with a pool party

Sunscreen company Supergoop! has hosted a virtual pool party in Southeast Asia to launch its latest Glowscreen Body SPF 40. The sunscreen brand created a virtual space called "SPF & Glow" comprising elements of a pool party on the online video chat platform Kumospace.

As countries such as Singapore and Malaysia continue to battle against the pandemic, Supergoop! decided to embrace new technology and find new ways to engage with key opinion and media leaders in Southeast Asia. Utilising the interactive features offered by the platform, Supergoop! dressed the virtual outdoor space with Supergoop!-branded furniture and a swimming pool, streamed its Youtube and Spotify channels, and provided an avenue for guests to intermingle and discover more about the launch. About 140 key opinion and media leaders across Singapore and Malaysia were present for the pool party, which allowed them to also engage with the brand's founder Holly Thaggard. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for a comment.



GM Asia pacific at Supergoop!, Natalia Obolensky, said that the team was thrilled to work with Kumospace and its PR partner, The PR People to pull off this digital event. "Supergoop! has always been innovators and this was a remarkable example of a truly exciting new way to engage with consumers in the digital world," she added.

In July 2021, the sunscreen company appointed The PR People to handle the brand's PR duties in Singapore and Malaysia for a year. The agency will develop strategic communications and campaigns to reinforce Supergoop!'s position as the sunscreen brand of choice in Asia through the brand’s retail partnership with Sephora.

As Supergoop! aims to reinforce the importance of SPF wearing daily, it was important to adopt new, innovative ways to excite the media and opinion leaders, said founder and director of The PR People, Diana Ong. She then added, that as the agency pivots more launches into the digital realm, the company needed to find new and creative avenues to create the same level of excitement and tenacity.

