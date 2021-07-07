Skincare brand Supergoop! beefs up PR strategy with new agency partner

Supergoop!, the skincare brand founded in 2007 by Holly Thaggard, has appointed The PR People to handle PR duties in Singapore and Malaysia for a year. The agency will develop strategic communications and campaigns to reinforce Supergoop!'s position as the sunscreen brand of choice in Asia through the brand’s retail partnership with Sephora. The appointment will include campaign strategy, events, and media and influencer relations. Touch PR was the incumbent.

Supergoop! is part of the Clean at Sephora category that was introduced by the latter this year. The category aims to curate the very best in clean beauty for brands that are going beyond just clean ingredients. Supergoop! has been in the market for more than 15 years and makes it its mission to make sun protection a pivotal part of consumers' daily skincare routine.

Natalia Obolensky (pictured below left), GM, Asia Pacific at Supergoop!, said with new beginnings come new opportunities. "We are hugely grateful for our agency support and partnerships to date, and equally excited to start this new phase of growth as we change the way the world thinks about sunscreen," she added.

Founder and director of The PR People, Diana Ong (pictured below right), told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it was time to build on the great work that Supergoop!'s previous agency did and expand in a different direction to help the brand acquire a new subset of brand advocates and customers.

"We plan to work closely with Sephora, which is also our partner in Singapore and Malaysia, to further educate consumers on the dangers of UV and the Supergoop! mission of eradicating cancer in our lifetime," Ong said. This will be done by targeting new consumers via new platforms such as TikTok, Twitch and Instagram.

The PR People also plans to embrace communities across many platforms and demographics, leveraging on the key Supergoop! proposition within the context of individual communities it will be reaching out to, Ong said. More specifically, both parties will work together to target consumers outside of beauty.

Separately, the agency ventured into Malaysia last year with a five-man team led by Julia Low. The expansion occurred before COVID-19 evolved into a pandemic and was also a result of having worked with brands for events in Malaysia for some time. Ong said it has always enjoyed the friendliness of Malaysia’s people and its rich culture, and has developed good friendships with the media and key opinion leaders in Malaysia. Also, Malaysia's close proximity to Singapore made it "a natural step" for the agency to open up there.

