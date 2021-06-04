Stories of Accenture campaign showcases diverse employee stories in vertical short films

In line with its brand purpose, which is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity to drive change and create value for all, Accenture has launched a new campaign that underscores its unwavering commitment to the professional development and personal well-being of the people in the Philippines. Called the “Stories of Accenture”, this campaign features a collection of short films of poignant and inspiring stories that showcase community culture and dynamic work environment in Accenture in the Philippines.

“As a people-focused company, we remain committed to be the most inclusive and diverse employer in the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry. The people stories in this campaign demonstrate how an inclusive and diverse environment can empower employees to thrive, succeed, and make a difference in their lives and their communities,” said Lito Tayag, country managing director of Accenture in the Philippines. “By sharing their unique stories, we hope to instill pride in our people, in belonging to the community in the Philippines and the broader Accenture global family.”

The Stories of Accenture Philippines campaign was developed with creative agency, Gigil, and will showcase a total of five short videos in a virtual film festival that will run from May to September 2021. Each of the approximately 3-minute films will feature individual Accenture people stories and various themes such as mental wellness, learning, corporate social responsibility, diversity, and personal passions.

“We are inspired and delighted to share this campaign, which is all about our people and their stories. By providing a differentiated work culture, our people are enabled and empowered to hone their talent, skills and creativity, which are at the heart of our brand purpose at Accenture,” said Regie Gavino, Accenture’s marketing and communications lead in the Philippines.

The Stories of Accenture campaign, with Gravity as the premiere film, was launched simultaneously across all of Accenture’s internal and social media platforms in the country.

