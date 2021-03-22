STB takes Americans on virtual taxi tour via Twitch to showcase country's hidden gems

With borders still largely closed across the globe and gaming usage up 75% amid COVID, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day NY to virtually open its doors for Americans to explore the country via livestream taxi tours on Twitch: Singapore by Stream.

Spanning across four live streams and two hours in length, each day and night tour will be an immersive experience, allowing the streamer to truly experience the landmarks and hidden gems of Singapore – all under the authentic guide of a taxi driver.

The taxi driver and host will provide an insider’s guide to Singapore, sharing tips on where to find the best chicken satay and kaya toast and making stops along the way to show the best of Singapore while travel is still limited. Viewer engagement with the taxi driver is encouraged throughout their experience, helping the driver decide what’s next on their journey of the Lion City.

Building off existing virtual tourism initiatives such as digital town halls to promote the premiere of Singapore’s Somebody Feed Phil, Singapore by Stream has been created to meet consumers where they are – online. In the fourth quarter of 2019, pre-Covid-19, US was one of the key markets Singapore received tourists from, accounting up to US$253 million in tourism receipts.

Despite the pandemic, STB has still been actively working to ensure top of mind recall for global travelers. Late last year, STB tied up with Bookmyshow, an online entertainment portal, for a four-part web series called MySingaporeConnect, in which Singaporean and Indian personalities engage in conversations. Meanwhile, STB has also been working with TBWA\Singapore as its global agency partner for integrated creative, digital and production services since 2016, following the RFP in August 2015.

