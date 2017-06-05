STB strikes partnership with Tencent, eyes Chinese travellers

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Business Group (IBG) of Tencent, a provider of internet value added services in China. This is in a bid to jointly promote Singapore as a destination of choice for Chinese travellers through the use of Tencent IBG’s targeted advertising solutions.

The collaboration aims to boost STB’s marketing outreach to consumers in China, enhance Chinese visitors’ experience in Singapore and encourage Singapore-based merchants to leverage Tencent’s platforms.

Under this new partnership, Tencent IBG will help STB deepen its understanding of Chinese visitors by analysing user trends. Based on the analysis, it will recommend solutions to build brand awareness and product familiarity prior to Chinese tourists’ visits to Singapore as well as launching targeted ads to reach them while they are in Singapore.

Through the partnership, Singaporean advertisers can leverage on Tencent’s suite of advertising solutions, which pulls both domestic and international traffic to provide opportunities them to reach high-spending Chinese consumers, customised to fit specific brand objectives.

Meanwhile, STB will enable Tencent to tap into its influence and network in Singapore to promote WeChat, WeChat cross-border Pay, Tencent cloud and its ad solutions to merchants. STB will also encourage Singapore based merchants to leverage Tencent’s various platforms to drive spending from Chinese visitors.

“China is an important tourism key source market for Singapore, and we continue to see good growth from it. STB has been growing its digital footprint in its efforts to engage digital-savvy Chinese consumers through various partnerships, from attracting them to visit Singapore, to delivering an enhanced visitor experience while in Singapore, and to encourage the sharing of experiences post-trip,” Lionel Yeo (pictured left), chief executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said.