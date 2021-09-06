STB picks FINN Partners out of 8 agencies eyeing PR account for UK market

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed global independent marcomm agency FINN Partners to provide PR services for the brand in the United Kingdom. According to Gebiz, the account which was first up for grabs in April this year, is valued at GB£521,640 (SG$969,207) and the appointment will be for two years, until August 2023. The agency beat out eight others vying for the account, including White Tiger PR, Black Diamond Agency, Praytell UK and Aviareps UK.

Carrie Kwik, executive director Europe, STB, said that the agency’s proposal was clearly aligned with its marketing objectives and demonstrated a thorough understanding of its UK strategy, particularly in relation to the media landscape for both MICE and leisure.

According to a statement by FINN Partners, the main focus of the work for STB UK will be to activate a comprehensive communications strategy to promote Singapore as a compelling tourism destination and its vision of being a City in Nature. Another key element is to work with brand partners to further amplify the successful Passion Made Possible brand and the SingapoReimagine campaign. Some of the agency’s duties will include consumer, business travel and MICE media relations, creative campaign ideation, content development, crisis communications, and social media and influencer support.

Debbie Flynn (pictured third from right), global travel practice leader at FINN Partners, said that while there is pent up demand for long-haul travel in Britain, coupled with a deep desire to have an adventure, this is at odds with the understandable caution felt by many travellers and the need to visit only incredibly safe destinations. “Singapore is one of the very few destinations in the world which satisfies these polar emotions. It perfectly provides the essence of an Asian adventure in a secure, safe and hygienic environment,” she added.

Founded in December 2011, FINN Partners' UK travel portfolio includes Accor Hotel Group, destinations such as Antigua, Belize, and Iceland, and the new sustainable travel conference "A World for Travel" taking place in Portugal this month.

Separately, Trip.com Group appointed FINN Partners Travel & Lifestyle Group as its PR agency earlier this year, tasked with creating and implementing an extensive scope of corporate communications activities to elevate Trip.com Group’s brands and bolster its corporate reputation among consumers as well as trade and business stakeholders. Covering a global remit, the account is spearheaded by CatchOn across its offices in China and Hong Kong, while FINN teams in London and New York work alongside the Trip.com Group team based in Shanghai.

Power up your PR and communications efforts today with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Asia Week on 1 and 2 December. Learn ways to build an evidence-based practice, up the ante on your strategies, and be head and shoulders above your competition. Click here to register today!

Related articles:

Finn Partners makes two key appointments

Trip.com Group names Finn Partners as agency of record

Finn Partners launches new brand to help the travel industry stay afloat

STB and ClassPass tie-up to promote SG's wellness offerings and create video content

STB and Indian comic character Chhota Bheem takes audiences on a trip around SG