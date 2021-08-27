STB and ClassPass tie-up to promote SG's wellness offerings and create video content

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has tied up with ClassPass for a year to jointly promote Singapore’s wellness offerings and enhance the city’s attractiveness as an urban wellness destination. Both parties will launch a domestic campaign in the first quarter of next year to encourage locals to participate in wellness and fitness activities through ClassPass. Under the campaign, ClassPass will launch challenges that reward participants when they book a variety of wellness experiences on its platform.

This marks the first such partnership in Singapore for ClassPass and is also STB's first since outlining Singapore's goal to be a leading urban wellness haven at April's Tourism Industry Conference. ClassPass and STB will also collaborate to develop video content. The first series will highlight interesting wellness offerings to be discovered within different Singapore neighbourhoods, while a second series will spotlight innovative wellness businesses on the ClassPass platform, the stories behind these businesses, and how these entrepreneurs turned their passions into possibilities. The videos will be featured across ClassPass and STB social media channels.

As Singapore plans to gradually reopen its borders, the tie-up will also showcase the country's wellness and fitness offerings through engaging content to drive consideration amongst international visitors. ClassPass will collaborate with its partners to organise a series of wellness activations against the backdrop of popular landmarks in Singapore. The live-streamed activations will be complemented by a tour of the location where the activity takes place, showcasing Singapore to ClassPass’s global audience.

At the same time, both parties will also collaborate to expand the inventory on ClassPass to include a broader range of wellness experiences. ClassPass users can expect new wellness listings on the platform, ranging from complimentary health therapies such as Traditional Chinese Medicine to wellness-related attraction tickets and mental wellness services such as personal coaching and sound healing therapy.

Interested businesses can reach out to ClassPass for more information on the campaign. To encourage more Singapore businesses to come onboard, an additional sign-on bonus of SG$200 will be awarded to those that join ClassPass within the month of September, subject to terms and conditions.

While STB's spokesperson did not share the monetary value of the partnership, the spokesperson said it will take into account factors such as campaign reach, volume of bookings, and number of new wellness partners to measure campaign success.

"We want to raise greater awareness of and accessibility to wellness experiences in Singapore, and help local wellness businesses grow by providing a global platform to share their offerings. We also hope this partnership will boost interest in wellness offerings here, and inspire more locals and future visitors to enjoy these experiences," the spokesperson added.

STB's director, sports, Ong Ling Lee, said the partnership supports its goal of establishing Singapore as a leading urban wellness haven. "As travel gradually resumes, we hope it will boost our destination attractiveness and drive visitorship to Singapore, with visitors leaving feeling physically and mentally better than when they arrived," she added.

Meanwhile, ClassPass country manager, Singapore, Theresa Kwok, said Singapore is a unique destination that offers a plethora of soul-nurturing fitness and wellness experience. "In other cities where ClassPass operates, we see members are prioritising their health and booking at 10% above their pre-pandemic usage, and we imagine that fitness and wellness will be top of mind for many people in Singapore as they are able to return to local in-person experiences," she added.

STB has taken active steps to promote Singapore to the global audience and encourage domestic tourism. In July, it partnered Indian VOD service, Voot Kids, and Green Gold Animation to entertain families and children in India with the iconic comic character Chhota Bheem. Titled "Chhota Bheem - Adventures in Singapore", the series aims to bring Singapore closer to audiences in an innovative format. It also took Americans on a virtual taxi tour of Singapore earlier this year via the Twitch: Singapore by Stream. Spanning across four live streams and two hours in length, each day and night tour was an immersive experience, allowing the streamer to truly experience the landmarks and hidden gems of Singapore.

At home, STB tapped on Pokemon GO last year to transform 300 tourism establishments and lifestyle offerings into PokéStops and Gyms. The places included hotels, attractions, retailers, food and beverage establishments as well as at tour ticketing booths in its recently-unveiled 10 precincts.

